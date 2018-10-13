A Wrap: Bow Wow Dumps Big Breasted Kiyomi, Spotted With A NEW Chick At A Basketball Game

Bow Wow Moves On From Kiyomi Leslie

Women are coming and going FAST in Bow Wow’s life. He was just “in love” with his ex-gf Kiyomi Leslie and now he’s been spotted on a date with a new, mystery chick. Paparazzi caught the above photo of Shad Moss and a woman hugged up at the Golden State Warriors vs. Lakers Game. We have no clue who she is.

Just last month, Bow Weezy was spiraling out-of-control in front of “Growing Up Hip Hop” cameras because he wasn’t able to walk Kiyomi to her car. So what do you think happened???

Yesterday, the new season of Bow Wow executive produced “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” premiered and fans were calling Kiymoi “thirsty” and an “opportunist” over the how she acted on the show. She seemed to want to be famous, and even overshared their sex life with his mother, telling Theresa that she looks to “catch him” cheating. We’re sure their break up will play out on TV, or reveal itself later…meanwhile, Bow Wow seems happy in his decision to “move on.”

