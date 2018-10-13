He TRIED It: Trump Supporter Calls 911 On Black Lyft Driver For Not Turning On The Radio

White Passenger Calls Cops On Black Lyft Driver For “Racial Profiling”

A Trump supporter berated his Lyft driver with the N word, and has since been fired from his job after a video of the harassment went completely viral.

Buckle your seatbelts for this one, y’all….

The Lyft driver, Shawn Pepas Lettman, calmly filmed the 16-minute lashing out by passenger Robert Ortiz and his two friends, who called the New York City Police after Lettman refused to turn on the radio. “I feel racially profiled … because I’m not black,” Ortiz told the 911 operator. He later adds, “If this guy does anything to threaten my life, I have to defend myself. … I’m a little fearful.”

Following their publishing of the story, a representative from Lyft sent a statement to Yahoo Lifestyle:

“The behavior exhibited in the video is deeply concerning. Lyft is committed to maintaining an inclusive and welcoming community and discriminatory behavior is unacceptable. We temporarily deactivated both passenger and driver accounts while we investigated the situation. After reviewing all sides, we reactivated Mr. Lettman’s account within hours and permanently disabled the passenger account. We have also reached out to Mr. Lettman to express our support.”

Lettman explained that after he stopped recording, he called the police in fear of his own safety. “I didn’t ask for this nor did I want this,” he wrote. “I know America is better than this and despite the hate, we have to deal with from a few, my heart tells me, the world is mostly good.”

On Thursday, Ortiz’s former employer, medical clinic CityMD, wrote in a Facebook comment, “This is to confirm that this individual was terminated and is no longer employed by or affiliated with CityMD in any capacity.”

You can watch the video from the absolutely insane incident below.