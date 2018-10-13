Dog Fed Up: Wife Fatally Stabs Husband After Slipping On Dog Poop

One Florida woman took “When A Woman’s Fed Up” to a whole new level when she fatally stabbed her husband after falling slipping on dog feces.

Authorities say 38-year old Rachel Fidanian, who was arrested on Wednesday for the murder, has given “several inconsistent statements” about what happened in the couple’s home in Lakeland, Polk County.

Woman who claimed she tripped when she fatally stabbed husband has been arrested: Rachel Fidanian told police she tripped when she fatally stabbed her husband. https://t.co/jbpOp6yqqY #ImpeachTrump #ImpeachKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/4gJOtbeajF — Patrick (@cahulaan) October 12, 2018

According to FOX 35,

In the initial 911 call, Fidanian said she was holding her dog while washing dishes, then ran toward her husband, slipped and stabbed her husband in his shoulder area. Then later in the call, she said she was holding the dog while slicing pizza, and accidentally stabbed her husband when she tripped while walking toward him. When Polk County Fire Rescue officials arrived, Fidanian said she was slicing pizza, then noticed her dog had defecated and urinated in the living room. When she went to clean the mess, she slipped, still holding the knife, and fell onto her husband.

40-year old Bryan Fidanian was transported to a local hospital and died shortly after. Rachel is currently in prison on a murder charge.