CornerstoreCaroline: Lyin’ Azz Soup Cookie Calls Cops On 9-Year-Old Black Child For “Sexually Assaulting” Her [Video]

#CornerstoreCaroline Calls Police On Black Child For Allegedly Sexual Assault

It’s been a little while since we had one of these incidents to report, but here we are again.

A Magnum P.I. lookin’ white woman has been dubbed “Cornerstore Caroline” after calling the cops on a 9-year-old Black child who she claimed sexually assaulted her by grabbing her butt inside a New York bodega.

A Facebook user was walking down the street and began to record the woman as she was on the phone with the police while the crying boy and his mother stood by.

Thing is, the boy did not “sexually assault” this beyotch. In fact, there is security camera footage of EXACTLY what happened and it exonerates the child of any wrongdoing whatsoever.