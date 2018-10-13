Pure Comedy: LeClerc Andre Makes His Television Debut With Hilarious Stand-Up On ‘Fallon’ [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

LeClerc Andre Shows Off His Stand-Up Chops On The Tonight Show

Eff’n Up podcast co-host LeClerc Andre made his television debut on The Tonight Show on Friday Night.

The comedian made the audience, along with host Jimmy Fallon, crack all the way up with jokes about being rescued from drowning by a kid and what it’s like being the only guy in a spin class.

Check out his entire routine below.

 

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1674165/pure-comedy-leclerc-andre-makes-his-television-debut-with-hilarious-stand-up-on-fallon-video/
Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure, News, Pure Comedy

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.