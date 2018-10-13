Pure Comedy: LeClerc Andre Makes His Television Debut With Hilarious Stand-Up On ‘Fallon’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
LeClerc Andre Shows Off His Stand-Up Chops On The Tonight Show
Eff’n Up podcast co-host LeClerc Andre made his television debut on The Tonight Show on Friday Night.
The comedian made the audience, along with host Jimmy Fallon, crack all the way up with jokes about being rescued from drowning by a kid and what it’s like being the only guy in a spin class.
Check out his entire routine below.
