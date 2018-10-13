Trip No More: Jacquees Finally Addresses Why He Song-Swiped Ella Mai’s Single

Despite everything going on with Jacquees, Ella Mai and the whole song stealing debacle— Jacquees has kept his mouth shut about everything — until now.

After rumors swirled and fans joked about Ella blocking the Cash Money crooner on Instagram, he took to IG live to address his side of things.

“I’m just remixing it because I like it. I been doing this shit forever. And it’s all love It ain’t no ‘I’m tryna be better than you’ or none of that sh*t. I do this sh*t. And people gon’ say what they wanna say. So it’s like, that’s just what it is.”

At least we know there’s no hard feelings between the two budding stars. Unless Ella really has him blocked on social media — then you know it’s real.