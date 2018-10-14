Jesus Take The Scissors: Man Beats Up His Ex-Girlfriend’s New Boyfriend & Cuts Off His Penis

Florida Man Mutilates Ex-Girlfriend’s New Boyfriend

A Florida man was arrested after authorities say he cut off the penis of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

According to the Miami Herald, Justin Foster of Tallahassee reportedly flew to Chicago this past August to confront his ex-girlfriends new boyfriend.

Foster allegedly approached the man on the street, hit him in the head with a tire iron, carved initials into his leg and then cut off his penis.The victim was later found by someone else on the street and rushed to the hospital, where officials say he is also suffering from permanent brain damage as a result of the attack. Foster allegedly fled to Tallahassee and then was arrested on and brought back to Chicago.

After initially being held with no bond, a judge granted him a $1 million dollar bond Thursday, which allowed him to be released while awaiting trial.