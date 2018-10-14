Bring Da Ruckus: Cops Were Reportedly Call On Rza After He Went Ham On Hospital Staff That Was Treating His Son

Cops Called After Rza Allegedly Yelled At Hospital Staff

According to TMZ, RZA reportedly rushed to an emergency room this weekend seeking medical attention for his young son and allegedly stirred up a little trouble in the process.

Though the details of his child’s condition have yet to be revealed, by Rza’s demeanor it sounds like the situation was pretty serious. Reportedly the Wu-Tang rapper became increasingly angry and unhappy with the level of care his son was receiving in the ER and eventually started screaming at the hospital staff on duty at the time.

RZA’s temper allegedly became so aggressive that a supervisor at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center was forced to call the police to deescalate the situation. But when police arrived on the scene, RZA had reportedly already calmed down and police left the hospital without issuing a citation.

RZA and his son are still reportedly at the hospital.