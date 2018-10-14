Family Feud: Man Loses His Leg After Being Ran Over With Lawn Mower By His Son—While Trying To Kill Him With A Chainsaw

Tennessee Son And Father Duke It Out With Lawn Mower And Chain Saw

According to Knoxville New, A chainsaw-wielding Tennessee man was forced to have his leg amputated after his own son allegedly ran him over with a lawn mower.

Police were called to his home in Bristol, Tennessee and found Douglas Ferguson, 76, bleeding from his head and leg. An investigation showed that he tried to attack his son with a chainsaw while he was doing yard work. The son reportedly then ran over his father with the lawn mower in self defense. The two reportedly had a length on-going feud.

Ferguson was charged with attempted second-degree murder and violating probation.