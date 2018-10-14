WELP: Towanada Braxton Blasts Loni Love & ‘The Real’ For Saying THIS About Tamar

Towanda Braxton Blasts Hosts Of “The Real”

There’s some beef brewing between one of the Braxtons and the ladies of “The Real.”

As previously reported the hosts stopped by “The Breakfast Club” and spoke on their show and Tamar’s firing.

Things got especially interesting however when Loni Love told a story about running into to Tamar’s sister Towanda who warned her that there was an emergency episode of “Braxton Family Values” taped that might’ve thrown her and the other ladies under the bus.

“I get on a plane to go to Atlanta, guess who’s in front of me in first class,” said Loni. “[Her sister Towanda] and she told me they did an emergency episode of “Braxton Family Values”, and you need to see the episode. I had a person that worked at WE tv. The person that worked at WE tv contacted me [and said] ‘You are being named, the girls are being named’ and I called my attorney and I said ‘You gotta call WE tv and let them know if they’re naming us, we’re gonna have to have legal action. That’s defamation of character.’ “WE tv they turned around and they did an extra cut,” she added. “If you Gooogle you can see that there was a blogger that actually saw the rough cut and Vince said “We were jealous, and he names me specifically and you know why I say he does that, because I gave her the number of Rushion McDonald.”

According to Towanda however, that’s NOT what happened and she’s peeved that Loni and the ladies are causing “dissension” in her family.

“What I’m not willing to do is allow ANYONE to create dissension. I absolutely was on that flight with @comiclonilove And how many years ago was this conversation?” said Towanda. “I’m amused at how the statements were paraphrased. It was NEVER a heads up…. AND as soon as I saw Loni on the flight, I IMMEDIATELY contacted Tamar to let her know. The interview circulating that I’m included in is bulls***. Why feel compelled to keep mentioning Tamar when it pertains to that talk show? I guess they are her biggest fans? 🤷🏼‍♀️ Y’all should ask Tamar to come back since she’s the hot topic….Keep it ‘REAL’ or change the name of the show. #therealreal Love you Tamar ❤️, just like ‘The Real’ #igottimetoday #tamarbraxton

Tamar’s been on a liking spree on Instagram ever since Loni’s comments hit the net and she’s agreeing with fans that Towanda’s been “disloyal.”

But was Loni really wrong? Maybe she just remembered the story differently.

Whose side are you on? Towanda’s or Loni’s?