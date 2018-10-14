“The Oath” Stars Tiffany Haddish & Ike Barinholtz Walk Us Through Chicago Slang [Video]

Tiffany Haddish & Ike Barinholtz Teach Us Chicago Slang

Comedians Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz both star in the upcoming film, The Oath. In preparation for the dark comedy, both stars sat down with Vanity Fair to break down different words and phrases of Chicago slang–and the result is pure comedy.

Check out their episode of “Slang School” below, and check out The Oath in theaters on October 12th.