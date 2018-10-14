Verified: Ella Mai Breaks Down Her Official “Trip” Lyrics And The Meaning Behind Them With ‘Genius’ [Video]

Ella Mai Lets Us In On The Official Meaning Behind “Trip”

Following the success of her breakthrough hit “Boo’d Up,” British singer-songwriter Ella Mai released “Trip” in early August of this year. The track serves as the second single from her self-titled debut album and has a current peak of No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Mai stopped by the Genius offices to break down the official lyrics for “Trip,” along with the meaning behind them, and some other privileged information regarding the track.

Check out the latest episode of Verified with Ella Mai below.