Black Girl Magic: Simone Biles Calls Out The New Head of USA Gymnastics After Her Anti-Nike Tweet

Simone Biles Goes In On USA Gymnastics’ Interim President

Simone Biles ain’t playing no games!

The Olympic gold medalist let it all out on Twitter this week, criticizing USA Gymnastics’ decision to appoint Mary Bono as interim president and chief executive officer on Saturday.

Biles shared her disapproval with USA Gymnastics’ decision via her Twitter page, resurfacing an anti-Nike tweet that Bono proudly posted last month. In the now-deleted Tweet, Bono posted a photo of her blacking out a Nike logo in the wake of the company’s advertising endorsement of Colin Kaepernick–she was given Nike shoes at a golfing event but decided to cover over the white swoosh with a black sharpie. Innovative.

Biles retweeted the statement along with her explicit disapproval of new Bono’s appointment, writing, “*mouth drop* don’t worry, it’s not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything.” Unsurprisingly, Bono also tweeted out #BoycottNike during the company’s campaign.

In case you’re unfamiliar, Nike is a huge sponsor of the U.S. Olympic Committee.

Bono is a former US Congresswoman and spent 15 years in the legislature until 2013. She won her first term during a special election to fill the vacant seat of her deceased husband, pop star and legislator Sonny Bono. Following that, she was most recently working at a consulting firm in Washington D.C. The Olympic organization is going to keep Bono as their acting president until they find a permanent replacement for Kerry Perry.

After deleting the initial anti-Nike Tweet, Bono released an apology saying the following:

“I deeply regret posting the tweet because I respect everyone’s views and their fundamental right to express them,” she said in a statement released by U.S.A. Gymnastics. “This in no way reflects how I will approach my position at U.S.A. Gymnastics. I will do everything I can to help change the culture and to work with the entire community to build an open, safe and positive environment.”