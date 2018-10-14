Deteriorating Dust Mite Stacey Dash Secretly Said “I Do” … And The Groom Is A GOP Goon

Stacey Dash Marries Republican Lawyer Known For Creating Fake Trump Supporting Politician

Stacey Dash has said “I Do” for the fourth time! According to Page Six reports the human hangnail has been wed since April 6th, when she had a secret ceremony in Florida just days after withdrawing from her Congressional run in California.

Dash’s new hubby is reportedly a lawyer named Jeffrey Marty who is famous for creating a fake “congressman” Rep. Steven Smith of Georgia, who was the first to endorse Donald Trump and regularly ticks off folks on Twitter with his Tea Party touting — despite already being exposed as a fictitious character.

Page Six sources say Dash wed Marty just ten days after first meeting but her manager Kerry Jones wasn’t able to answer how or when they met or why the wedding was a secret, only that, “They wanted it on the D.L. [down low].”

Besides being responsible for creating the fake “Rep. Steven Smith,” Marty is also known for once telling a reporter,

“There are a lot of people that have died mysteriously around [Hillary Clinton]. When they were supposed to testify against her — three or four different people. Within a week.”

Dash had filed to run in California’s 44th congressional district on February 26, saying she wanted to “free people from the shackles of a plantation mentality.” She dropped out of the race just a month later because of “the overall bitterness surrounding our political process.”

Oh guess we should also mention that Marty lives in Florida, so unless Stacey is leaving Los Angeles behind or Marty moves to be with her, this will be a long distance matrimony-dom.

We don’t really know much about this guy but everything we do know sounds batsh*t crazy.

Do you think the fourth time will be the charm for Stacey?