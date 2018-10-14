SICKO MODE: Travis Scott’s Album ‘Astroworld’ Officially Reaches Platinum Status

Travis Scott’s Number One Album Astroworld Is Certified Platinum

Though Travis Scott has always had an insanely loyal fanbase of his own, his career has really taken off in a way nobody expected this year–and from the look of things, it’s only up from here.

La Flame’s album Astroworld has reached yet another milestone: The third studio LP from the Houston native has officially been certified platinum.

A huge achievement to reach platinum at any speed, it took Astroworld less than three months to move 1 million units. The project, which features some guest verses from artists including Drake, Frank Ocean, Pharrell, and The Weeknd, was released on August 3. The album quickly reached gold, earning the certification only one week later on August 10. Astroworld’s commendable platinum status was obtained on September 21, a little over a month following its release. This achievement means Travis is now three for three–Both of his previous studio albums, Rodeo and Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, earned platinum plaques as well (but not nearly as fast).

Travis Scott has come so far since the early days of his career, which was made even more evident when Mike Dean put up an Instagram post last week that showing the rapper’s progression over the last five years. The new father recently made his Saturday Night Live debut performing “Sicko Mode,” “Skeletons” and “Astrothunder,” also appearing in a skit while he was on the show.

Not only did La Flame perform on SNL, but said performance was good enough to impress vet Questlove who tweeted, “Been going to #SNL for 9 years now. Seeing that fog/ice lazer reflection jawn in person for @trvisXX was hands down one of the best stage design presentations I’ve ever seen—-and I seen a lot.”

As of next moves for the star, Travis appears on the new Kodak Black single “Zeze” along with Offset. He is also featured on the new Juicy J banger “Neighbor.”

Congrats to La Flame on his endless wins right now.