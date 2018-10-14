Birthday Bardi: Offset Surprises Cardi With Kustom ‘Kulture’ Jewelry For Her 26th

Offset Throws Cardi B A Surprise Birthday Party, Gifts Her Jewelry

Birthday Bardi got a slew of surprises from her hubby Offset this weekend.

Cardi B who turned 26 Thursday, October 11, was shocked when she entered Los Angeles’ Beauty & Essex to see a gang of friends, family and paparazzi on hand for a CÎROC Black Raspberry sponsored party.

She was even more shocked however when Offset pulled out two jewelry boxes; one with a custom diamond chain that read Kulture, the name of their daughter, and a bracelet to match.

The jewelry is from celebrity jewelers Pristine Jewelers, the same brand that made Cardi’s 8-carat engagement ring.

Must be niiiiiice. Guests included Kourtney Kardashian, Tiffany Haddish, Larsa Pippen and of course fellow Migos Quavo and Takeoff.

Before Bardi’s party, she told the world that all she really wanted was some Migos man meat from Offset for her present.

I want my husband to f— me in 30 different positions,” said Cardi. “I want that n—- to flex me like a New York pretzel.”

OKURRRR! Hopefully, she got that, plus more.

See more of Bardi’s birthday party on the flip.