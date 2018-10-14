SMFH: Melania Trump Reveals The Reason Why She Wore ‘I Don’t Care’ Jacket

Melania Trump has been making headlines lately after speaking finally addressing her feelings about being first lady of the United States.

One of the first questions people had for her was concerning the jacket she wore to visit a detention center in Texas that read, “I really don’t care, do u?” Melania told ABC news that the jacket was meant to take aim at “the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me”. She added,

“I want to show them that I don’t care. You could criticize whatever you want to say, but it will not stop me to do what I feel is right.It was kind of a message, yes. I would prefer that they would focus on what I do and on my initiatives than what I wear. It’s obvious I didn’t wear the jacket for the children. I wore the jacket to go on the plane and off the plane.”

Press Secretary and Communications Director for the First Lady of the United States, Stephanie Grisham, even tweeted,

Today’s visit w the children in Texas impacted @flotus greatly. If media would spend their time & energy on her actions & efforts to help kids – rather than speculate & focus on her wardrobe – we could get so much accomplished on behalf of children. #SheCares #ItsJustAJacket — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) June 21, 2018

Her husband, DJT even tweeted once that the jacket was for “fake news” media. But regardless of why she wore it, it still came off as hella insensitive.Thoughts?