‘SNL’ Spoofs Kanye’s Kooky Lunch Meeting With Trump [Video]

“Saturday Night Live” Spoofs Kanye’s White House Trump Meeting

“Saturday Night Live” took a moment to call out Kanye for his wacky White House meeting this week.

The sketch comedy show once again had Alec Baldwin play Trump while Chris Redd played an exceptionally kooky Kanye.

A C-Span introduction noted that the two discussed prison reform, education, alternate universes and flying cars before “Trump” introduced Kanye and downed rumors that this was a publicity stunt.

Baldwin: “Thank you all for joining us today for this important discussion. It’s in no way a publicity stunt. This is a serious, private conversation between three friends, plus 50 reporters with cameras.” Redd: “Yeah, that’s right. I flew here using the power of this hat.” Baldwin: “And Kanye, I want to thank you for giving me a pair of your sneakers. They’re perfect for me because they’re white, they’re wide, and they’re never going to be worth as much as you say they are. I’m sure that Kanye wants to make one or two brief, lucid remarks. Redd: “First, let me begin with the idea that time is a myth, infinite amounts universe, and I’m a prisoner in a different dimension. Have I lost anyone so far?”

Lie and say they didn’t get it DEAD ON.

We’re sure Cheeto and his “son” have seen this by now and they’re probably pissed.

See more from last night’s SNL on the flip.