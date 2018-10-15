Dave Chappelle Explains How He Still Loves Kanye West Despite Rapper’s Dumb Devotion To “The Donald” [VIDEO]

Dave Chappelle Explains How He Can Still Be Friends With Kanye Despite His Support Of Donald Trump

Ever had a best friend you adore so much but THEY have another best friend who you detest? Welp… That’s pretty much how Dave Chappelle has to maneuver now that Kanye West is a Trumper.

Comedian Dave Chappelle and Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous discussed the political divide in the US since President Trump was elected president with CNN’s Van Jones. Chappelle also defends his friendship with Kanye West…