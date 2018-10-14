It’s A Wrap! Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande Call Off Their Engagement

We’re shocked, reaaaaally…

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Break Up

Things are a wrap between a certain “God Is A Woman” singer and her BDE bringing boo thang.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are officially over after announcing their engagement in May after just a few weeks of dating.

TMZ reports that the split was mutual and both parties felt it was “not the right time for their relationship to take off.”

In recent weeks Ariana’s been grieving her late ex Mac Miller who she dated just before Pete, and told fans; “can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls.”

Interestingly enough Pete told Variety in August that he was convinced that Ariana had to be “blind” or “crazy” to want to marry him.

“I never thought I’d meet anyone like her. I can’t even put into words how great of a person she is. I could cry. She’s the f—ing coolest, hottest, nicest person I’ve ever met. I’m f—ing living the goddamn dream. I feel like I’m living in a fantasyland.” I’m still convinced she’s blind or hit her head really hard. Something is going to happen, and she’s going to be like, ‘What the f— is this thing doing around?’ For right now, it’s rocking.”

Talk about foreshadowing.

Earlier this month fans noticed that Pete covered up a tattoo behind his ear of the bunny-eared mask Ariana wears on the cover of her Dangerous Woman album.

Are you surprised that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson broke up??? She always spoke so highly of him.

Seriously though, we hope she’s okay and wish them both the best.