Here’s Proof That Birthday Girl Ashanti’s Badder Than Ever At The Tender Age Of 38

Yup, still “Foolish(ly)” fine!

Ashanti’s Evolution Over The Years

Ashanti blew out 38 candles on her birthday cake this weekend and celebrated the occasion in Los Angeles.

Libra gang ♎️😝 #preturnup

The songstress who’s been on the music scene since making her Murder Inc. debut in the early 2000s…

is grown, gorgeous and looking better than ever.

The singers who admits that her “thighs and eyes” are her favorite features (ours too), told XO Necole back in 2014 that she has a particular routine to keep her 30+ baaaawdy supple but still terrifically toned.

According to her, it’s a mix of cutting out fried foods, squats (to keep the yams yummy) and colonics. Apparently, a good colon cleanse does wonder for the ab-baring beauty.

“You know what? I’m going to be honest with you,” said Ashanti to XO Necole. “This may be TMI but a great colonic does wonders. Wonders, I promise you… Colonics and squats and cut out fried foods.

Hmmmm, she clearly knows what works for her—maybe more people should try out that routine for themselves.

If it’s the secret to ‘Shanti looking like THIS at the tender age of 38 then we just might be down…

#Attention

Ashanti’s currently continuing her birthday celebration in Miami with her little sister Shia Douglas.

🔫💥!

Happy birthday Ashanti!

See more of the super-thick 38-year-old singer over the years on the flip!

2002

2006

2007

2008

2008

2009


    2016

    2018

    #sleek

    Island ting… 🌴🇱🇨

    ♠️

    🍦 Dress @_misscircle_

