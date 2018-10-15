New Couple: Bryson Tiller And His Melaniny Bae Kendra Bailey Are So Extra FINE Together Fans Are Freaking Out
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 24
❯
❮
Bryson Tiller Has A New Beautiful Girlfriend, Kendra Bailey
Tiller fans: DON’T worry about Bryson Tiller being on or off the market anymore. We found out this R&B trap singer is freshly coupled up, sorry ladies. Tiller’s insta-popular girlfriend Kendra Bailey posted photos of them together while they celebrated her birthday on a boat yesterday (fancy). At this time we don’t know much about Kendra except she’s beautiful, and she makes youtube videos.
Oh and also…comments can get over how GOODT they look together! Aren’t they cute?
Hit the flip for more of Kendra and some pics of her cute R&B love with BF Bryson Tiller.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.