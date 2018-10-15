New Couple: Bryson Tiller And His Melaniny Bae Kendra Bailey Are So Extra FINE Together Fans Are Freaking Out

Bryson Tiller Has A New Beautiful Girlfriend, Kendra Bailey

Tiller fans: DON’T worry about Bryson Tiller being on or off the market anymore. We found out this R&B trap singer is freshly coupled up, sorry ladies. Tiller’s insta-popular girlfriend Kendra Bailey posted photos of them together while they celebrated her birthday on a boat yesterday (fancy). At this time we don’t know much about Kendra except she’s beautiful, and she makes youtube videos.

Oh and also…comments can get over how GOODT they look together! Aren’t they cute?

just found out Bryson tiller has a girlfriend & she’s hot…. yes I’m SAD sad — callee (@calleegissal) October 15, 2018

Hit the flip for more of Kendra and some pics of her cute R&B love with BF Bryson Tiller.