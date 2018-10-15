Pure Comedy: Swirly Seed Adorably Shades White Mother During Makeup Tutorial — “You Are So Pasty” [Video]

Mix Race Child Calls Mom Pasty In Makeup Tutorial

A mother and Youtuber’s makeup tutorial video is going viral because her daughter is a natural comedian. Myley, the mama, posted up this clip to Twitter to tease the video. In it, her daughter Naiya agrees that her mom got the wrong shade of face powder. In the end, however, she calls her mom “pasty.”

Did she call you pasty 😩 I HOLLERED! So precious omg ❤️❤️❤️ — Petty Crocker 🤷‍♀️ (@alexusariele) October 13, 2018

Who said that??? Too funny.

In the full youtube tutorial, Myley says Naiya loves doing her makeup with me when she gets ready. “Obviously this isn’t really her “daily makeup routine”, but it’s fun for her from time to time.” You can check out their adorable video here…