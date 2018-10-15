For The Hypebeasts: Stalley, Snoop Dogg And Teyana Taylor Unveil Mitchell & Ness NBA Jersey Collection For BAPE

Stalley, Snoop Dogg And Teyana Taylor For BAPE X Mitchell & Ness

Streetwear lovers and basketball fans hold on to your pantaloons because BAPE just unveiled their Mitchell & Ness NBA Jersey collaboration, featuring some of your favorite teams and worn by some celebrity streetwear OGs. To unveil the collection, BAPE gathered a handful of famous fly folks including Teyana Taylor, Snoop Dogg, and Stalley. The campaign rolled out on social media last week. According to their site, the exclusive collection already exclusively launched at BAPE LA on October 13th, and the worldwide release is October 30.

Sports fanatics, what do you think of these dripped down jerseys? Scroll down to see them all.

More of the Jerseys after the flip. Will you be copping one for your team?