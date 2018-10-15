Congratulations! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Expecting Their First Royal Seed

Some strong, swirly, royal romance…

Meghan Markle Is Pregnant

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been having some royal sex. Kensington Palace confirmed today that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child just five months after the royal wedding.

Details are skimpy for now, but Meghan is due in the spring of 2019.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

The couple reportedly broke the news to the royal family Friday at Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank. Kensington Palace adds that Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, “is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ child will be seventh in line to the throne after Prince Charles, Prince William, William’s three children, and Prince Harry. This is yet another great-great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth.

Prior to the announcement, rumors were swirling that the couple was trying to get pregnant.

The two are clearly happily coupled up, Meghan previously told a local fan who drove 25 miles to potentially meet her that she’ll surely take care of Prince Harry because “he’s the best husband ever.”

“Give our love to Harry and to look after him.” Meghan then replied: “I will do. That means an awful lot to us. He’s the best husband ever.”

Meghan was spotted October 3 visiting Edes house in Chichester in West Sussex with her hubby Prince Harry. Can YOU spy a bump?

We know Meghan’s got to be elated! First a fairytale wedding in May and now a baby with her red-headed royal highness. She’s clearly having a whirlwind year!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently in Sydney and starting a 16-day visit to Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.

Congrats to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, we wish them a safe and happy pregnancy!