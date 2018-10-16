These Soul-Snatching Shawty Snacks Slayyyed Clark Atlanta University’s Homecoming

By Bossip Staff
Baddest Baddies At CAU’s Homecoming

Clark Atlanta University’s undeniably LIT Homecoming came and went with a BANG that included a Lil Baby concert, countless turn ups sprinkled across the city and seas of shawty snacks who dripped alumni deliciousness all over the yard.

Hit the flip to peep all the soul-snatching shawty snacks who slayyyed CAU’s Homecoming.

View this post on Instagram

W O R K I N M E ✨🔥 #cauhomecoming2018

A post shared by MK🧡 (@limitededitionn__) on

View this post on Instagram

SZN. #cauhomecoming2018

A post shared by Adejokè Bri Arigbon🇳🇬 (@bri_arigbon) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Sequin dress+sneakers=a good night😉 #RUNCAU

    A post shared by Sicely (@sisph) on

