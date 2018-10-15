Big Ankh Energy: Solange Recharged Her Crystals & Served Leggy Deliciousness For New York Times Style Magazine

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Solange Stuns & Slays NYT Style Mag

We love us some Solange who served leggy deliciousness for New York Times Style Magazine’s ‘Greats’ issue where she revealed details about her upcoming album (YES, NEW SOLANGE ALBUM COMING SOON) in a lovely interview that comes after a whole entire weekend of Instagram-sizzling thirst trappery. Oh yes, it’s officially Solo SZN!

Peep Solo’s weekend deliciousness and her sizzling spread in NYT Style.

    Feature photo: Collier Schorr/New York Times Style Magazine

