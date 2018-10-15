Too Soon: Ariana Grande’s Break-Up With Pete Davidson Sparked By Depression Following Mac Miller’s Death

Ariana Grande Pete Davidson Break-Up Sparked By Mac Miller’s Death

A rebound can be a helluva thing. The emotional support, the newness, the excitement of thinking that you’ve found a person you’ll love and adore forever, it can be overwhelming and blind you to the truth.

According to TMZ, Ariana came to the realization that she wasn’t ready for the life that she previously agreed to with now-ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Ariana was hit understandably hard by the death of Mac Miller. Not because she blamed herself, she knows she did everything she could to help him get clean, but that knowledge doesn’t do anything to dull the pain of losing a man she loved.

Losing Mac reportedly made Ariana realize that she couldn’t be fully invested in Pete Davidson when she clearly had so much emotional attachment to Mac still. Rushing into marriage wasn’t going to dissolve that attachment.

It is said that the decision was mutual, but Ariana set the break-up in motion. It didn’t appear that the couple was having problems outside of the emotional toll the Mac’s death took on Ariana. Neither have mad e comment at this time.

Whole situation is sad. Ariana Grande has obviously been damaged by all the things that she’s had to deal with the in past 18 months and no wedding ring or loving husband can really fix that. She needs to get well before anything.