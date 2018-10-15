New Report Says Aaron Hernandez Was Sexually Abused As A Kid & Had Same-Sex Relationship In High School

People Close To The Athlete Remember His Complex Life

More details about Aaron Hernandez‘s life have been revealed in a report by The Boston Globe.

According to in-depth interviews, Hernandez was sexually abused as a kid, though the perpetrator was not identified. Aaron’s brother, Jonathan Hernandez, said Aaron confessed to him as an adult, but Jonathan declined to reveal who molested Aaron. One of Aaron’s criminal-defense lawyers, George Leontire, also said Aaron confided in him about the sexual abuse. He too declined to reveal the perpetrator.

The Boston Globe report also interviewed Aaron’s high school football teammate Dennis SanSoucie. According to him, Aaron had a now-and-then sexual relationship with him that lasted from middle school to high school.

“Me and him were very much into trying to hide what we were doing. We didn’t want people to know,” SanSoucie said.

Since Hernandez committed suicide while behind bars in 2017, various statements and rumors surfaced that Hernandez was gay. The news wouldn’t have played well with his now deceased father, Dennis Hernandez. According to The Globe, Aaron had a feminine way about him that Dennis hated. He was quick to discipline Aaron for not acting manly enough said Aaron’s brother Jonathan.

“‘Fa**ot’ was used all the time in our house,” Jonathan said. “All the time. Standing. Talking. Acting. Looking. It was the furthest thing my father wanted you to even look like in our household. This was not acceptable to him.”

Jonathan continued, “I remember [Aaron] wanted to be a cheerleader. My cousins were cheerleaders and amazing. And I remember coming home and like my dad put an end to that really quick. And it was not OK. My dad made it clear that … he had his definition of a man.”

Jonathan said their father was pretty abusive in general. He would beat the boys fiercely if they didn’t meet his expectations. One time, Jonathan even threatened to call the police when their dad was attacking them and Dennis wasn’t having it.

“[Dad’s] response was, ‘Call them.’ And he handed me the phone, and he said, ‘I’m going to beat you even harder, you and your brother, and they’re going to have to pull me off of you when they knock down the door.’”

For more on Aaron Hernandez’s complex life, you can check out The Boston Globe article here.