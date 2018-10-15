Daddy Drizzy Reveals His Mom’s Reaction To His ‘Secret Son’ & Says THIS About Sophie Brussaux

Drake Speaks On His Son With Sophie Brussaux

Drake is speaking out for the first time in-depth on his son. After having his baby news dragged into the spotlight by Pusha T, Drake’s confirmed on “Scorpion” that he indeed has a son, Adonis, with adult film star Sophie Brussaux.

Now on Lebron James’ HBO show “The Shop” Drake’s revealing what really went down when he initially told his mom about the baby.

After recapping his beef with Kanye who he believes particularly betrayed him by leaking news of his son, Drizzy admitted that he was scared to tell Ms. Sandi that she was going to be a grandma.

He was particularly nervous because Sophie was NOT one of the girlfriends she’d previously met.

“[I was] more scared to tell my mom because my mom has had real belief and real relationships with women in my life, like, over the course of my years,” he said. “I’m sure she would expect or be elated if I were to have gotten one of those women pregnant… So it was tough for me to tell her that it’s somebody that she’s never met.”

Is it that Sophie wasn’t a girlfriend? Or was it something else entirely? We’re sure she would’ve been excited if Drake was expecting with Serena or even Rihanna.

Despite that, Drake told Bron Bron that he wants to peacefully co-parent with Sophie and he doesn’t want little Adonis to have any resentment towards her.

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who… you know, we’ve had our moments, right?” he continued. “And I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to like not love his mother… I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible, and now I’m just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he’s a beautiful boy.”

The world has yet to see Drizzy’s son but Drake showed Lebron a picture to which he replied, “He has crazy blue eyes!”

Who knows if and when we’ll ever see Adonis, but we’re ready when you are Daddy Drizzy.

Watch a clip of Drake on “The Shop” on the flip.