Fendi Frenzy: Gender Fluid EJ Johnson Flosses His Logo Look And Long Legs

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 3

EJ Johnson wearing Fendi fur jacket and blouse with patent leather mini skirt and booties in Los Angeles, CA.

Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

EJ Johnson Sports Another High Fashion Look For Night Out In L.A.

EJ Johnson was photographed on a night out in Los Angeles over the weekend wearing this high fashion look. Fendi fur jacket, Fendi blouse and patent leather split skirt with short booties… YAMS everywhere!!! Are you loving this look?

EJ Johnson wearing Fendi fur jacket and blouse with patent leather mini skirt and booties in Los Angeles, CA.

Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

Here’s the split from the side. We love EJ’s body confidence! Would you rock this look?

Hit the flip for more photos

EJ Johnson wearing Fendi fur jacket and blouse with patent leather mini skirt and booties in Los Angeles, CA.

Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

EJ Johnson wearing Fendi fur jacket and blouse with patent leather mini skirt and booties in Los Angeles, CA.

Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Are You Feelin This Get Up?, Ballers, Celebrity Seeds

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.