Jesus Take The Wheel: Dallas Rapper Yella Beezy Shot 3 Times In High-Speed Highway Drive-By

Yella Beezy Shot 3 Times In Dallas Drive-By

Gun violence is robbing our young people of their lives and future success at a disturbing rate in America and unfortunately, Yella Beezy could potentially become a part of that sad, sad, statistic.

According to DallasNews, Deandre Conway aka Beezy was shot at more than a dozen times while riding along the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville. He was reportedly hit 3 times and found by police around 3:30 am this morning.

Lewisville police say he was alive and breathing on his own when they contacted him for statement. No motive has been determined and no arrests have been made at this time.

Some of you may not have heard of Beezy, but he was on his on his way to becoming one of the biggest young rappers out with his hit single “That’s On Me” which lead him to open for Beyonce and Jay-Z on the On The Run II Tour last month.

Messy internet super-sleuths are suggesting that Beezy’s shooting had something to do with local comedian Roylee Pate who passed this weekend from a blood-clot in his lungs after being shot two weeks ago. According to Heavy, Pate and Beezy had a serious beef, however, the police have not announced ANY connection of the shootings at this point.

Get well Yella Beezy, rest in peace Roylee Pate.