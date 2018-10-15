You’re Not Alone: Serena Williams Opens Up About An Insecurity Many Women Can Relate To

Serena Williams Reveals She Struggles With Self-Doubts As A Mom

Serena Williams was one of several speakers at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women where she talked motherhood, disparities in health outcomes between black and white moms, and more.

You’ll recall Serena nearly died after giving birth to her adorable daughter, Alexis Olympia. In an article written for CNN back in February, she revealed:

“First my C-section wound popped open due to the intense coughing I endured as a result of the embolism. I returned to surgery, where the doctors found a large hematoma, a swelling of clotted blood, in my abdomen. And then I returned to the operating room for a procedure that prevents clots from traveling to my lungs.”

At the time, Serena also spoke about Black moms-to-be not getting proper care:

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, black women in the United States are over three times more likely to die from pregnancy or childbirth-related causes. But this is not just a challenge in the United States. Around the world, thousands of women struggle to give birth in the poorest countries. When they have complications like mine, there are often no drugs, health facilities or doctors to save them. If they don’t want to give birth at home, they have to travel great distances at the height of pregnancy.”

Now, according to The Philly Voice, she told some 10,000 women on Friday:

“I did some research and I was alarmed that our black mothers are not being taken care of. It’s in this country that is supposed to be so technologically advanced. Why are we treating out mothers like this?” Adding, “It’s really unacceptable…I feel like if I can help save lives—that’s one of the best things that you can do.”

In the process of gushing about how supportive her husband, Alexis Ohanian, has been, Serena also told the crowd she has some insecurities:

“I always have these insecurities that I’m not good enough as a mom. We all go through these different emotions that we all don’t feel comfortable talking about. But I think we should.”

You’ve got to love her.