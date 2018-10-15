Fine FINE: Beyonce Displayed Her Caramel Truffle Cakes At Drake’s Concert While LeBron Was Present & Twitter Had JOKES

Beyonce Popping Up At Drake/Migos Show Sparks LeBron ” Secret Love” Jokes

Photos of Bey Bey arriving Aubrey and The Migos’ concert in Los Angeles is rehashing some pretty funny jokes. Although Beyonce arrived with her husband and tour partner Jay-Z, folks are still leaning on the wacky theory that Beyonce came looking extra FINE because she knew LeBron James would be there in support of his bestie, Drake.

Clearly, no one knows this to be true at all. As far as we know, she is a delighted mother or 3, and proud wife to Jay-Z. Previously, LeBron’s’ ex-stepdad DID threaten to expose his ex-stepson for kicking once upon a time with King Bey, but nothing came of it…

Beyoncé went to Drake’s concert. that’s right! The QUEEN went to support her KING. pic.twitter.com/4NIXqifxN2 — CHIMMY DAY💅🏽 (@beywithjoon) October 14, 2018

Why won’t they let it rest??? Hit the flip for more (petty AF) jokes about Beyonce getting fly for LeBron at Drake’s concert.