Things Got CHILLY In K Camp’s New Video For “Can’t Go Home”

K Camp announces the upcoming release of his new album, RARE Sound, which drops November 2nd! Named after his record label, the project marks a strong comeback after K Camp announced his freedom from his previous record deal. The album features guest appearances from Lil Durk, Wiz Khalifa, UnoTheActivist, Nessly, as well as RARE Sound’s own TrueStory Gee and GENIUS. Production is handled in-house by RARE Sound super producer Bobby Kritical, and by PionEars, Euro and more. Pre-order and pre-save RARE Sound here.

The album announcement is accompanied by the release of the video for K Camp’s new single, “Can’t Go Home,” featuring GENIUS. Produced by Bobby Kritical, “Can’t Go Home” is the first single from the upcoming project and it shows why K Camp has been praised as “one of the south’s most consistent artists.” (BET) Watch the BRUME directed music video below.

K Camp is best known for Billboard charting hits, “Money Baby,” “Comfortable” and “Cut Her Off,” but pull back the curtain and you’ll find a prolific artist whose body of work spans three albums, 13 mixtapes, and star-studded collabs with the likes of 2 Chainz, Snoop Dogg, Boosie, T.I., Future, Ty Dolla $ign, Yo Gotti, Jeremih and Lil Wayne, just to name a few. Born in Milwaukee but raised on the Northside of Atlanta, K Camp has been a fixture in the city’s cultural takeover and has pioneered a sound that brings together Atlanta trap with effortless melodies and ear-catching hooks. After being named a XXL Freshman and one of Rolling Stone’s “New Artists You Need To Know” in 2015, K Camp withdrew from the spotlight as he sorted out his label situation. Posted up in his Atlanta mansion with his growing arsenal of RARE Sound artists, including GENIUS, TrueStory Gee and Bobby Kritical, K Camp has been laying the groundwork for his empire. With multiple new full-length project’s on deck and an exciting roster of in-house artists, K Camp is coming back to feed the streets and claim his title as one of the South’s most consistent hit makers.