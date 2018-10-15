Some Sweet Country Swirl: Singer Kane Brown Says “I Do” To Fianceé Katelyn Jae

Kane Brown (Biracial Country Singer) Has Wedding In Nashville

Biracial country music sensation Kane Brown exchanged vows with his fianceé Katelyn Jae Friday evening outside of Nashville, according to PEOPLE reports.

Both Kane and Katelyn posted the photos which were taken by Alex Alvga and published by PEOPLE.

Prior to the ceremony, Brown told PEOPLE that what he was most looking forward to was “getting to officially marry my best friend.”

With about 200 guests in attendance, the couple’s pastor officiated the nuptials between the 24-year-old award-winning singer and his 26-year-old bride who is a music management student and singer. The wedding party was made up of family, bandmates and friends — including both of Jae’s brothers, Brown’s guitarist Alex Anthony and singer-songwriter Taylor Phillips.

Instead of reading handwritten vows, “We decided to exchange letters to each other earlier in the day and keep the actual vows a little more traditional,” they told PEOPLE.

Jae wore a classic gown for the big day, which she called “simple, comfortable and understated — but with a kick.”

“I went to a few bridal shops and this was probably the fourth dress I tried,” Jae told PEOPLE. I just loved everything about it. I didn’t want a ton of extra fabric; I wanted something sleek and simple and this fit the bill.”

Brown’s stylist David Thomas dressed him in a Lanvin suit for the happy occasion. Congratulations to the Browns! Kane and Katelyn are super young but they seem sweet and in love. Wishing them the best on their marriage.

