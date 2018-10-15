Couples Court: Blac Chyna’s Ex Mechie Talks Cheating Drama [Video]

Mechie Talks Cheating On “Couples Court With The Cutlers”

A familiar face was recently seen on “Couples Court With The Cutlers” to give advice to a couple facing some alleged infidelity in their marriage.

Mechie who got caught up in that Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian 2017 break up and was later exposed in a leaked sex tape, told the couple and the judges that he sees both sides of the relationship drama because he was in a similar situation.

“In the back of my mind I’m always going to think what is she doing, who is she with?” said Mechie to the couple. “When you’ve been with someone for 10 years you know when they’ve been lying. Regardless of the results today you’ve been with her for 10 years, you can’t just throw that away.”

