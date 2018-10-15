Surprise! Chance The Rapper Shocks Fans As Their Undercover LYFT Driver [Video]

Chance The Rapper Goes Undercover As A Lyft Driver

You never know where Chance The Rapper will pop up. He might just be behind the wheel of your Lyft as you’re trying to go to the grocery store to buy more okra, hog maws and pork rinds.

Recently, the Windy City MC gave the shock of a LYFT-time (see what we did there?) after donning a “disguise” to pick up fellow Chicagoans as they run errands for the day.

Chance The Rapper, ladies and gentlemen.