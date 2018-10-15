Same-Sex Couple Pregnant & Expecting Daughters At The Same Time

Anna and Renee McInarnay Expecting Daughters At The Same Time

A same-sex couple will welcome TWO bundles of joy that were conceived on the same day. Anna and Renee McInarnay first met when they were 17, fell in love, broke up, regrouped and then got married.

The ladies have since told GMA some shocking news; they’re both pregnant and due on the same day!

The Mississippi couple underwent fertility treatment at New Orleans’ Audubon Fertility and expressed doubts that one of them, Renee, could conceive because of her polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis.

As it turns out however the treatment worked for both of them and they’ll increase their family to four on the exact same due date but will be induced 36 hours apart: one on Friday and one on Sunday so they can each be present for both births.

Watch their love story below!

This couple's daughters are due at the SAME TIME: "We were running around the living room jumping and hugging each other, losing our minds!" https://t.co/0OdIQ2iJ9P pic.twitter.com/hp2NpToR7N — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 15, 2018

Congrats ladies!