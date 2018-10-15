‘TiTi Do You Love Me?’ Social Media Star Kwaylon Rogers Releases Dating Show Trailer [Video]

Hate it or love it?!

Kwaylon Rogers A.K.A. Blame It On Kway Releases Trailer

Social media star Kwaylon Rogers a.k.a. Blame It On Kway is sharing a trailer with fans for a new show starring him.

Titled “TiTi Do You Love Me” the “show” stars Kway as his viral video character TiTi (bright wigs and all) searching for love while living with 10-contestants in a house.

It also stars his bestie/business partner LaLa Milan and an array of scenarios; a boxing bout, Kway making out with one of the contestants and of course a fight that involves drink throwing and furniture moving.

The show will premiere on streaming service Zeus—and we’re still not 100 percent sure that the show’s even a real thing.

Either way, watch the “TiTi Do You Love Me” trailer below.



Will YOU be watching???