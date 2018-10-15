Will Smith Joins “Red Table Talk” And Reveals The Worst He Ever Felt During Marriage With Jada

Will Smith Joins Wife Jada Pinkett-Smith On Her “Red Table Talk” Show

This should be good! Will Smith is on an upcoming episode of his wife, daughter and mother-in-law’s show “Red Table Talk”! Will and Jada are one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood, and for more than 20 years, they’ve been the subject of rumors and gossip, but they’re finally opening up together on this upcoming “Red Table Talks” episode. For the very first time, you’ll get to watch them share the most intimate stories about how they met, why their wedding was a disaster, and how Will’s obsession with building a picture-perfect family almost tore apart their marriage. Watch a clip from the episode below:

What did you think? We are looking forward to seeing the episode so we can get the whole story on why Jada was crying every day.

“Red Table Talk” returns on October 22. Hit the flip for a trailer with clips from upcoming episodes.