Jesus Take The Wheel: Man Strangled To Death After Shirt Gets Stuck In Subway Escalator

So sad…

Man Dies After Strangling Himself On Subway Escalator

A tragic accident is causing national headlines.

Police reported to the Bronx’s Intervale Station today, Monday, October, 15, after a man’s shirt got caught in an escalator and the neckline started to cut off his air.

Witnesses told The New York Post that the man was seen lying face down and surrounded by blood as people tried desperately to help him.

That man, 48-year-old Carlos Alvarez of The Bronx, was rushed to a local hospital by EMTs but was unfortunately pronounced dead.

MTA spokesman Shams Tarek has released a statement saying;

“This is a tragic and unusual incident which is under investigation. Our thoughts are with this man’s family and friends.”

Can you imagine getting tragic news like this??? Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Alvarez’ family.