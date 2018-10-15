Gaslighter-In-Chief: Trump Reneges On $1 Million Offer For Elizabeth Warren’s Native American DNA Test
Trump Flakes $1 Million Pledge To Elizabeth Warren Over Native American Heritage
Donald Trump be lyin’ about everything everything.
Today the President is trying to dodge the $1 million dollars he now owes to Senator Elizabeth Warren after she took a DNA test that proves her Native American heritage.
According to CNN, Warren took to Twitter provide proof that she did indeed take a DNA test and it concluded that there are Native American genes coursing through her veins.
When asked about the owed dough, here’s what Donny had to say:
“Who cares?” Trump said when asked about the DNA test. When pressed on the once-promised $1 million payment, Trump responded: “I didn’t say that. You better read it again.”
But you know Donny be lying about everything everything, so here are the receipts.
Bloop.
Obviously neither Warren nor a charity of her choice will ever see a dime of that milli, but we expect nothing less from 53% of white women’s president.
