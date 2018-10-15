Gaslighter-In-Chief: Trump Reneges On $1 Million Offer For Elizabeth Warren’s Native American DNA Test

Trump Flakes $1 Million Pledge To Elizabeth Warren Over Native American Heritage

Donald Trump be lyin’ about everything everything.

Today the President is trying to dodge the $1 million dollars he now owes to Senator Elizabeth Warren after she took a DNA test that proves her Native American heritage.

According to CNN, Warren took to Twitter provide proof that she did indeed take a DNA test and it concluded that there are Native American genes coursing through her veins.

My family (including Fox News-watchers) sat together and talked about what they think of @realDonaldTrump’s attacks on our heritage. And yes, a famous geneticist analyzed my DNA and concluded that it contains Native American ancestry. pic.twitter.com/r3SNzP22f8 — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 15, 2018

I never expected my family’s story to be used as a racist political joke, but I don’t take any fight lying down. I want you to have the power to fight lies with the truth, so here's a new site for you to review every document for yourself. https://t.co/900SsAMNjb — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 15, 2018

When asked about the owed dough, here’s what Donny had to say:

“Who cares?” Trump said when asked about the DNA test. When pressed on the once-promised $1 million payment, Trump responded: “I didn’t say that. You better read it again.”

But you know Donny be lying about everything everything, so here are the receipts.

Having some memory problems, @realDonaldTrump? Should we call for a doctor? Here’s something you won’t “forget,” Mr. President: You’re the least popular president in modern history & your allies will go down hard in the midterm elections. 22 days. Tick-tock, tick-tock. pic.twitter.com/53FV0HXGXX — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 15, 2018

Bloop.

Obviously neither Warren nor a charity of her choice will ever see a dime of that milli, but we expect nothing less from 53% of white women’s president.