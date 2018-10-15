SMH: Ain’t Isht Patriots Fan Sprays Beer In Tyreek Hill’s Face After Catching Touchdown [Video]

Patriots Fan Completely Disrespects Tyreek Hill After He Caught A Touchdown

Some people have no sense, decency or class when they’re at football games! You can add this ain’t isht sucker to the list!

Some corny Patriots fan decided to spray Tyreek Hill, a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, with a beer in his face for catching a touchdown pass. The man seemed salty as Hill walked over to their riled up section, so he went in a completely did the unthinkable.

So disgusting and the whole thing was caught on national tv. TMZ says they’ve exclusively learned this player has been BANNED from entering the arena ever again. “The Patriots say the fan has been identified and has now been BANNED FOR LIFE from attending Patriots games at Gillette Stadium.”

The end of that touchdown catch by #Chiefs Tyreek Hill not exactly a banner moment for #Patriots fans. Especially the Bud Lite to the face. pic.twitter.com/cYS4RC7I6H — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 15, 2018

SMH, he should be arrested too!