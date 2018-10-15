Stop The Domestic Violence: Erica Mena And Cliff Dixon Popped For Atlanta-Area Door-Kickin’ Dispute

Erica Mena And Cliff Dixon Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

S**t got ugly at the home of perpetual reality TV cast member Erica Mena and her basketballer boyfriend Cliff Dixon.

According to TMZ, both Erica and Cliff were arrested at their residence in John’s Creek, Georgia after neighbors reported hearing a fight getting completely out of control.

When police arrived on the scene they saw a bedroom door that had been destroyed after Cliff broke through it in an attempt to get to Erica. Several people were interviewed and one of the couple’s roommates said they heard the sound of someone being slapped.

Although no visible marks were found on either person, Cliff was arrested for kicking the door down and Erica was cuffed for possession of marijuana after cops spotted a few baggies of the loud and some THC wax in their kitchen and bedroom.

Mona is probably loving this.