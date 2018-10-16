Feds Say Grammy Winner Mario Winans Owes $1.4 Million To Uncle Sam (Exclusive)

Mario Winans Allegedly Owes $1,443,594 In Federal Income Tax

His heyday may have been in the early 2000s, but Mario Winans has continued to rake in the dough.

That’s according to the feds, who recently hit the gospel music scion with a tax lien for nearly $1.5 million, BOSSIP has learned. The IRS said Winans’ tax arrears, which total $1,443,594, are from income he brought in from 2008 through 2012.

The “I Don’t Wanna Know” singer allegedly owes $538,433 for 2008, $178,656 for 2009, $356,259 for 2010, $97,602 for 2011 and $272,642 for 2012, according to the lien, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

The federal lien is the latest in a litany of money troubles that the Bad Boy Records alum has had in the last few years.

Last year, the Grammy Award-winning artist pled guilty to failure to pay taxes after admitting he’d only filed taxes once in twelve years. At the time, Winans said he was broke and owed nearly $200,000 in back child support for his tween son, was behind on the $6,200 a month rent on his $1.4 million home, had trouble paying his legal fees for the case and resorted to borrowing large sums of money from his mother in order to stay afloat.

