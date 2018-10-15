On The Party Scene: Keri Hilson, Kenny Burns And More Join Usher For His Birthday Party At Gold Room

Usher Celebrates 40th Birthday Party

Usher is officially grown AF! The singer celebrated his 40th birthday over the weekend with a party at Gold Room on Saturday attended by many of Atlanta’s best music makers, including Zaytoven, Jazze Pha and Keri Hilson. Music exec Mark Pitts was also in the building as well as Kenny Burns, who MC’d the party.

Keri Hilson was looking amazing as usual in a cleavage-baring denim jumpsuit. In addition to turning up alongside the pop superstar she also took to Instagram to post this sweet birthday tribute:

Happy 40th Burfday, Ush!!! 🎉 Oh God we’ve been friends for 17 years now 🤯🤭 Love you always 👑 #A #fam

Sweet right?

Hit the flip for more