DJ Khaled & Nicole Tuck Throw Asahd A ‘We The Best’ Baseball Themed Birthday Party

Asahd Khaled’s Cybex and Tot Living by Haute Living 2nd Birthday Party
Asahd Khaled brought his birthday in a major way in Miami. DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck’s son blew out candles during his Tot Living by Haute Living birthday bash this weekend at Florida’s Marlins Park.
A Ferrari 488GTB was driven on the stadium and Cybex Global gifted Asahd a LaFerrari toy car.
In addition to the car, Tot Living and Cybex also gifted Asahd $10k for his charity that launched today while Marlins and Derek Jeter gave $100,000 to the We the Best Foundation for the Asahd Initiative.
#PART3 MOMMY AND DADDY LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! @asahdkhaled ! Miami, FL – (Sunday, October 14, 2018) – Yesterday, Asahd Tuck Khaled, the first born child of music-mogul DJ Khaled hosted a party at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida to celebrate his 2nd birthday with over 250 youth from various community organizations in attendance. _ Not only was this an epic celebration for the toddler mogul’s birthday, but a means of launching Asahd’s first charitable initiative, a program of the WE THE BEST Foundation, which focuses on enriching the lives of the next generation from childhood to adulthood. Asahd’s initiative will be carried out by giving grants to charities and people around the country, with the city of Miami as a major focus and primary market for the foundation. _ Asahd enjoyed his special day at Marlins Park and was presented a $100,000 check by Marlins CEO Derek Jeter on behalf of the Marlins and $10,000 from Cybex. Various community groups joined his family including members of the the Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade and Broward County. Liberty Academy Daycare Center, Connecting Families, Voices 4 Children, and Kensington Park Elementary were also among the community groups at the event who participated in a special Asahd Khaled Brand Jordan Collection fashion show. _ Guests experienced carnival rides, games, music and great food during the event while additional sponsors included Marlins, Kathy Romero, Kids Foot Locker, Haddad, The Confluent Group, Beats by Dre, Lyft, Brand Jordan, Cybex, Oda Creative, and FINGALICKING. _ For more information about WE THE BEST FOUNDATION & ASAHD INITIATIVE please visit www.djkhaledofficial.com _ @marlins @thelickingmiami @thelickingmiamigarderns @kathyromero @cybex_global @kidsfootlocker @wethebestmusic @rocnation THE CONFLUENT GROUP @David.a.gross @jumpman23 @rookieusa @beatsbydre @lyft @odacreative @ellinnetcakecollection @be.socialevents #AsahdTurns2 #WeTheBestFoundation #AsahdInitiative
Angela Simmons and her son Sutton-Joseph attended as well.
Looks like a bomb birthday bash was had for this mini-mogul.
