DJ Khaled & Nicole Tuck Throw Asahd A ‘We The Best’ Baseball Themed Birthday Party

Asahd Khaled’s Cybex and Tot Living by Haute Living 2nd Birthday Party

Asahd Khaled brought his birthday in a major way in Miami. DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck’s son blew out candles during his Tot Living by Haute Living birthday bash this weekend at Florida’s Marlins Park.

A Ferrari 488GTB was driven on the stadium and Cybex Global gifted Asahd a LaFerrari toy car.

In addition to the car, Tot Living and Cybex also gifted Asahd $10k for his charity that launched today while Marlins and Derek Jeter gave $100,000 to the We the Best Foundation for the Asahd Initiative.

Angela Simmons and her son Sutton-Joseph attended as well.

Looks like a bomb birthday bash was had for this mini-mogul.

