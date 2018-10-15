FOH, My Guy: Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Hanks Explains How Drugs And Trolling Made Him Say N-Word [Video]

Chet Hanks’ Gives Lame Excuse For Using N-Word On The Red Pill Podcast

Remember Chet Hanks? The silver-spooned son of acting legend Tom Hanks and mayo-based boy toy belonging to one negro-nosed Hazel E? BOSSIP reported many a-story about good ol’ boy Chet back in 2015 when he was being a disrespectful soup cookie on Instagram, pulling the trigger on more n-words than the NYPD, LAPD and Chicago PD combined.

Chet LOVED saying the n-word. Hell, even his n-word friend tried to check him to no avail.

Well, Chet recently appeared on Van Lathan’s The Red Pill Podcast to offer some WASPy mea culpa and explanation as to why he was so fond of risking his life.

Oh. Drugs. Ok.