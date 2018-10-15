Kinky Naughty, Oh Lawwwdy! Kandi Hosts A Freaky Deaky Dungeon Party + Drops New Video “Ready For This”

Kandi Hosts A Dungeon Party And Her Friends Wear Their Most Risqué Bedroom Attire

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, TV personality and entrepreneur, Kandi Burruss just dropped a sexy new music video for her provocative single, “Ready For This.” The single dropped on Friday and went straight into the Top 10 songs chart at iTunes. Download it HERE

Both the song and video give fans a taste of Kandi’s hit show, “Welcome to the Dungeon” which kicked off on Friday night in Atlanta to a sold out crowd! Some BTS of the dungeon attached and include performances by Sevyn Streeter, Deelish, and Tammy Rivera.

One of the things that I loved most about my #DungeonParty was that almost everybody dressed for the theme! Over a thousand people in sexy costumes made the vibe so dope! Where should we take the dungeon to next?! Drop a city below where you think everybody will come with the best costumes. #kandisdungeonparty #WelcomeToTheDungeon

Check out more photos from the party below

You can check out the video on the flip!