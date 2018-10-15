Kinky Naughty, Oh Lawwwdy! Kandi Hosts A Freaky Deaky Dungeon Party + Drops New Video “Ready For This”
Kandi Hosts A Dungeon Party And Her Friends Wear Their Most Risqué Bedroom Attire
Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, TV personality and entrepreneur, Kandi Burruss just dropped a sexy new music video for her provocative single, “Ready For This.” The single dropped on Friday and went straight into the Top 10 songs chart at iTunes. Download it HERE
Both the song and video give fans a taste of Kandi’s hit show, “Welcome to the Dungeon” which kicked off on Friday night in Atlanta to a sold out crowd! Some BTS of the dungeon attached and include performances by Sevyn Streeter, Deelish, and Tammy Rivera.
One of the things that I loved most about my #DungeonParty was that almost everybody dressed for the theme! Over a thousand people in sexy costumes made the vibe so dope! Where should we take the dungeon to next?! Drop a city below where you think everybody will come with the best costumes. #kandisdungeonparty #WelcomeToTheDungeon
Check out more photos from the party below
You can check out the video on the flip!
What did you think? We LOVED the cameos from Momma Dee, Yung Joc etc… What was your favorite part?
Hit the flip for more of Kandi preparing for her big event as well as some photos from her guests
Did I mention that @Sevyn Streeter would be giving Dungeon Vibes this Friday night?…. I can’t wait! Make sure you download her new single #Yernin! It’s 🔥🔥🔥 #WelcomeToTheDungeon
Men keep asking me what can they wear to the dungeon… Dungeon attire is just whatever you feel is sexy. Except for sneakers & sweatsuits 🙄 That’s not acceptable. #NoIGJeremy put together a college of inspired looks for men to wear to the dungeon. These are pretty chill & a cool vibe but feel free to push the envelope further but NO pubic hair showing 🤣🤣🤣. Mask are encouraged for all you shy people out there. #WelcomeToTheDungeon
Kandi teased the release of the single and video as well…
The Dungeon just got even hotter!!!! @charliesangelll will be making an appearance! If you don’t have her EP #FATE you need to go download it now. I can’t wait to see what she’s wearing?… 🔥🔥🔥 #welcometothedungeon
I love a side pony! @bravoandy this is for you… 🤣 My girl @sewjodie makes the bomb ponytails with @concealvirginhair. Can’t wait to drop this video on Friday for #ReadyForThis 😁 📸: @hauseofglam
I love these beauties that will be featured tonight at my #DungeonParty! @charliesangelll @shamaridevoe @sevyn & @iamsodeelishis are gonna be killing it! I can’t wait for y’all to see their performance & what they’re wearing! 🤤 #welcometothedungeon
Well it’s almost time for the #DungeonParty. We’re about to see who’s really ready for this! #ReadyForThis #welcometothedungeon
From being in 1 of the most amazing girl groupz @officialxscape , 2 writing Grammy award winning recordz, 2 being 1 of the biggest reality starz, 2 opening 1 of my favorite restaurants @oldladygang (in more than 1 location), 2 owning a clothing store @tagsboutique , 2 having her own sex toy line, 2 starting 1 of the sexiest, confident, fearless events of its kind #KandisDungeonParty , sis u have inspired me for years. Alwayz happy 2 support u in whatever that creative mind of yourz comes up with! Love u @kandi , continue being the creative, fearless, business woman that u are✨
